Suspected hit and run near Rachel's Tomb

Suspected hit and run: An empty Palestinian Arab bus on Wednesday morning hit seven Palestinian Arab workers near Rachel's Tomb.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced a 30-year-old man dead and evacuated five people, including one in moderate condition and four in light condition, to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem.

Another man who suffered light injuries was evacuated by the Red Crescent into Palestinian Authority-assigned territory.

Police officers who were called to the scene were able to locate the bus, but the driver fled the scene and extensive searches have begun in an attempt to locate him.