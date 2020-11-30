Hendel and Hauser to vote in favor of dissolving Knesset

The Derech Eretz faction intends to vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday, if the Yesh Atid party's proposal is raised.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said, "I see only one route - going to the polls. The government is not functioning well enough."

Blue and White Minister Michael Biton said his party has not yet decided how to vote on Wednesday. "There is a high probability that the Knesset will be dispersed in the next ten days if the 2021 budget is not approved," he told Galei Tzahal.

"If they vote for early elections - we in the Derech Eretz party will vote in favor," Hendel said in a Kan News interview.

He added, "In my opinion, the alternative to Netanyahu should grow from the Center and to his Right. The Left has lost its ability to influence the formation of the coalition."

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the Likud faction would oppose the Knesset dissolution bill on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, the opposition will try to drag the State of Israel into unnecessary elections. The Likud will vote against elections and in favor of unity," Netanyahu declared.

"Unity, so that we can bring vaccines to all Israeli citizens; unity - so that we can continue to fight COVID-19; unity, so that we can provide more financial assistance to businesses, the self-employed, citizens. Unity, so that we can continue to maintain security, and unity so that we can sign more peace agreements," he added.

"These are our missions and we need to do them together," Netanyahu said. "The citizens of Israel need a government that works not for elections, not for politics, but for them - for all the citizens of Israel, without exception. For unity."

The background to Netanyahu's announcement is the Basic Law of the Substitute Government that stipulates that if ten Knesset Members or more from the Likud bloc in the unity government support the dissolution of the Knesset, the premiership will move to Gantz.