Israel to send aid to hurricane-ravaged Honduras



Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi have agreed to send a Home Front Command aid delegation to Honduras, following Hurricane Eta. The preparations on behalf of the IDF for the expedition will be coordinated by the Commander of the Home Front Command, Major General Uri Gordin, together with the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tal Yitzhakov, who serves as the spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy in Mexico.

Hurricane Eta left many thousands of people homeless after it ravaged Honduras earlier this month. 94 people in Honduras were killed by the storm.

The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, welcomed the arrival of the delegation, and the Government of Honduras is preparing to absorb the members of the delegation and avail themselves of their professional expertise.

The final delegation staff will be determined by the IDF and the Home Front Command in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Honduras is one of Israel's most important friends in Latin America, showing its support within international forums as well as in its government's decision to move its embassy to the city of Jerusalem in the coming weeks.

The Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, is expected to open in 2021.