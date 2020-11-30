Honest Reporting says CNN, NYT sympathize with Iranian scientist
Media outlets including CNN & NYT were quick to point the finger at Israel as the culprit behind killing of Iranian scientist.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh laid to rest in Mashhad, Iran
REUTERS
Honest Reporting says CNN, NYT sympathize with Iranian scientist
