Honest Reporting says CNN, NYT sympathize with Iranian scientist

Media outlets including CNN & NYT were quick to point the finger at Israel as the culprit behind killing of Iranian scientist.

Tags: Honest Reporting Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh laid to rest in Mashhad, Iran
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh laid to rest in Mashhad, Iran
REUTERS



top