Netanyahu: 'We'll vote against elections, for unity'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced at the beginning of today's Likud faction meeting in the Knesset that the Likud will oppose the bill to dissolve the Knesset on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, the opposition will try to drag the State of Israel into unnecessary elections. The Likud will vote against elections and in favor of unity," Netanyahu declared.

"Unity, so that we can bring vaccines to all Israeli citizens; unity - so that we can continue to fight COVID-19; unity, so that we can provide more financial assistance to businesses, the self-employed, citizens. Unity, so that we can continue to maintain security, and unity so that we can sign more peace agreements," he added.

"These are our missions and we need to do them together," Netanyahu said. "The citizens of Israel need a government that works not for elections, not for politics, but for them - for all the citizens of Israel, without exception. For unity."

The background to Netanyahu's announcement is the Basic Law of the Substitute Government that stipulates that if ten Knesset Members or more from the Likud bloc in the unity government support the dissolution of the Knesset, the premiership will move to Gantz.