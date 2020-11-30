At the start of today's Yesh Atid-Telem Faction meeting, Opposition head Yair Lapid addressed the vote to disperse the Knesset that will take place on Wednesday.

Lapid said: "I say to Blue and White, what's in the past is in the past. Let's do the right thing, together. It's time to stop being Netanyahu's accomplices. You had good intentions, it didn't work. Now it's time to make amends."

Lapid continued: "In 48 hours we can bring to an end the worst government in the history of the country. In 48 hours we'll vote on a law to disperse the Knesset.

"You're not sitting in a unity government but in a bloated, corrupt government that's causing incredible damage to the Israeli economy. Infection rates are increasing again. Every day more than 200 businesses are closing down. Every day. The country needs to change direction.

"We need a government that will work for the citizens of Israel. That will wake up every morning to unite the country and rebuild the economy. Instead of working for Netanyahu, we'll work together for Israel and for our children. We need a government and a Knesset that the public can believe in. To rebuild the economy we need to rebuild trust. In place of Netanyahu, we're offering leadership people can trust."

He concluded: "If Blue and White do the right thing, then in 48 hours this government will be on its way home and Israel will be on a new path."