Bennett calls on PM to normalize status of fledgling settlements

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday to grant recently-established Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria full government recognition.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva Monday morning, Bennett urged Netanyahu to take advantage of President Donald Trump’s remaining time in office by passing a measure normalizing the status of dozens of small fledgling communities in Judea and Samaria.

“There are more than 60 fledgling settlement communities,” said Bennett. “Thousands of good, normal families whose lives aren’t really life.”

“They don’t have proper electricity connections. During the winter they lose power. Why do these wonderful pioneers need to suffer?”

“The Prime Minister promised in public to apply sovereignty over every settlement, but in practice hasn’t extended sovereignty over a single inch [of Judea and Samaria].”

“Don’t be afraid. They tried to scare me off of approving the establishment of a new neighborhood in Hebron, but I made the decision, ending 20 years of a building freeze. We are currently in a window of opportunity that will be closing. For years we heard all sorts of excuses. But the truth is, the decision is up to the prime minister.”

“Levy Eshkol applied sovereignty over Jerusalem, despite international protest. Menachem Begin applied sovereignty over the Golan Heights, against international protest. This is minor process in comparison to applying sovereignty. Make a bold decision which will change the lives of tens of thousands of residents, giving them the chance to live with dignity. These are the pioneers of our generation. They serve in the IDF and in the reserves. They work and pay taxes. But thus far, the government has abandoned them.”