Coronavirus vaccine being flown in the US en masse ahead of rollout

Pfizer is flying in doses of its newly developed coronavirus vaccine into the US on chartered flights, ahead of a critical Food and Drug Administration meeting which could determine the fate of the experimental vaccine.

According to a report Sunday by The Wall Street Journal, Pfizer has begun shipping in large quantities of the vaccine on chartered United Airlines flights, with the first flight arriving at Chicago this last Friday.

The vaccine, which was developed in Germany in conjunction with BioNTech, is up for emergency approval by the FDA, with a key FDA advisory committee set to meet on Thursday, December 10th to decide whether to recommend green-lighting the vaccine’s rapid rollout in the US.

While the vaccine has yet to be cleared for use in the US, Pfizer is wasting no time importing doses, with the goal of distributing some 6.4 million doses by mid-December, out of a total of 100 million doses ordered by the US.

The UK could approve use of the Pfizer vaccine even sooner, with a report by The Financial Times saying that health officials are poised to rule on approval for the vaccine next week, with the first doses to be administered as early as December 7th if approval is granted. Britain has ordered some 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.