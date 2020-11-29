In wake of elimination

The National Security Committee of the Iranian parliament this morning, Sunday, approved raising the rate of uranium enrichment to 20%, a degree of enrichment sufficient for the construction of nuclear weapons.

The committee decided to remove all restrictions and oversight of Iran's uranium enrichment program as per the nuclear deal with the six powers in 2015.

According to Israel Hayom, a spokesman for the committee, MP Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, announced after the vote: "I hope our decision will put an end to the nonsense and terrorism that our enemies are promoting."

The move in Iran comes after the elimination on Friday of senior Iranian scientist Muhsin Fahrizadeh, considered a driving force behind Iran's nuclear weapons program.