Gantz agrees to arrange young settlement in 'historic breakthrough'

The Young Settlement Forum responded to the announcement by Diaspora Minister MK Omer Yankelevich about the support by Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Benny Gantz in arranging young communities.

"This is an historic breakthrough in regulating young settlements. We congratulate Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gantz on his support of the government's decision to regulate the young settlements.

"Now, with the agreement of Netanyahu and Gantz, there is no impediment to putting the government's decision to a vote at the cabinet meeting next week. We call on you not to miss the opportunity and to now complete the process that has been going on slowly for many years."