Suspected security incident in north - job seeker infiltration

Tonight (Saturday evening), IDF forces fired a number of illumination flares near Kibbutz Menara west of Kiryat Shmona in response to a suspected infiltration.

Echoes from the explosions were heard throughout the sector and the IDF said details were under investigation.

A short time later the IDF spokesman's unit confirmed that earlier tonight, IDF forces identified two suspects who had crossed from Lebanon to Israeli territory in the area of Kibbutz Menara.

IDF forces arrested the suspects and they are being questioned on the spot.

According to reports the suspecs are apparently Sudanese job seekers and the incident is not terror.