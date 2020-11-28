Trump lawyer: Dominion VP missing, offices closed

According to an Epoch Times Singapore report, Pres. Trump's lawyer Sydney Powell is claiming that Eric Coomer, head of product and strategy for Dominion, a Soros-associated voting software firm, which has come under increased scrutiny for allegations of large-scale voter fraud, has gone missing. In addition, the company has shut down its offices in Denver, CO.

The report also states that representatives of the company failed to attend a Nov 19 court hearing in which Senate members were hoping to question them on election-related issues.

Dominion employees have apparently taken down their LinkedIn domains in another addition to the growing saga.