Trump lawyer: Dominion VP missing, offices closed

The Epoch Times reported VP of voting software co. suspected of wide-ranging voter fraud is missing along with other employees.

According to an Epoch Times Singapore report, Pres. Trump's lawyer Sydney Powell is claiming that Eric Coomer, head of product and strategy for Dominion, a Soros-associated voting software firm, which has come under increased scrutiny for allegations of large-scale voter fraud, has gone missing. In addition, the company has shut down its offices in Denver, CO.

The report also states that representatives of the company failed to attend a Nov 19 court hearing in which Senate members were hoping to question them on election-related issues.

Dominion employees have apparently taken down their LinkedIn domains in another addition to the growing saga.



