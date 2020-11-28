Iran attempted to bomb a rally attended by Rudy Giuliani, Mossad helped avoid attack

According to a report by Business Insider, an Iranian diplomat and three others have gone on trial in Belgium accused of planning a terrorist attack on a rally where Rudy Giuliani was the keynote speaker.

According to the report, prosecutors said that the target of the attack was Maryam Rajavi, leader of the the People's Mojahedin of Iran or Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), an exiled Iranian opposition group,

The rally, which was held in Villepinte, France, was organized by the National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI), a political arm of MEK.

Business Insider notes that if the powerful bomb had exploded, it could have caused carnage in a packed crowd of 25,000.

Former speaker of the US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich attended the rally as well.

The report adds that the suspect is 48 year old Assadollah Assadi, a diplomat formerly based in Vienna, who faces life in prison if convicted.

According to a report in The New York Times, following the Israeli Mossad's tip-off, a Belgian officer observed Assadi handing them a package that contained a powerful explosive.