Are Israel-US relations on the verge of deterioration?

Jay Shapiro estimates that the change of government in the United States and the rise of the Democratic Party to power will lead to tensions in relations with Israel.

In his opinion the next US administration will be far different than the last four years.

He claims that the new administration intends to behave differently with Iran, which is threatening Israel, and to strive to sign a new agreement, which is not certain to protect Israeli interests.

Shapiro adds that Biden's opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian issue may also lead to deep disagreements, noting that Abbas is clearly very pleased with the election of Biden.