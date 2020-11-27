Israel launches Operation Zur Israel to bring 2,000 olim from Ethiopia

Preparations are in full swing for the arrival in Israel of 2,000 immigrants who have been waiting for decades in Ethiopia.

Among the Israeli bodies working to accelerate this immigration and who are on the ground with those waiting in Ethiopia include representatives from: The Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

All these bodies are working to rapidly implement the government's decision in October approving the immigration of 2,000 Ethiopian Olim, which was led and approved by the Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Pnina Tamano Shata.



Despite the tense security situation in Ethiopia currently, the minister refused to cancel her working visit to these waiting communities in order to closely monitor preparations for immigration and hasten the arrival of the Olim, especially in light of the pandemic.



Minister Tamano Shata, who left Ethiopia as a three year-old girl with Operation Moses, is returning to the country where she was born, this time as a government minister on a national mission to bring the waiting Olim from her community ‘home’ to Israel.



She is expected to return with two aircrafts carrying the first Olim - children who have been separated from their parents who made Aliyah many years ago. The preparations for Aliyah and the flight are conducted by The Jewish Agency, following the Aliyah approval process by the Ministry of the Interior.



Minister Tamano Shata's visit to Ethiopia together with The Jewish Agency delegation will launch Operation Zur Israel, which will mark the immediate Aliyah of 2,000 of those waiting in the Ethiopian communities.

This is the first government decision of an overall framework outlining the Aliyah of all those waiting in Ethiopia that the minister is expected to submit shortly to the government.

The first flights with about 500 immigrants on board will land next Thursday morning (December 3). These Olim will be reunited with their families in Israel after many years of waiting. The Jewish Agency chartered two planes for this Aliyah.



Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano Shata: "Unfortunately, many in the waiting communities live in difficult conditions and the pandemic has aggravated the situation. It’s very moving for me to connect families who have been separated for many years, and I intend to implement the government decision, together with all the relevant bodies, as quickly as possible. I’m currently pushing for a full and fast solution for those waiting with a framework that will soon be presented to the Government of Israel. It moves me to return as a government minister to the country where I was born and left at the age of three on Operation Moses, this time to carry out a national mission on behalf of the Government of Israel. "



Chairman of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog: “We are excited to welcome thousands of Olim who will reunite with their families after many years. The State of Israel is obliged to put an end to this painful, generations-long saga.”



The task of flying the immigrants to Israel and preparing them for life in their new country was entrusted to The Jewish Agency, in coordination with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.



The operation to bring the Olim to Israel is being conducted with support of the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, private foundations and donors and friends of Israel from around the world. Immediately after landing, the immigrants will enter quarantine in accordance with the requirements of immigrants arriving from around the world. They will then reunite with their families who are waiting for them in Israel.

The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency are preparing for their integration into Israeli society at the end of quarantine in absorption centers throughout the country. The immigrants will receive support and guidance in all areas of life, from learning Hebrew to preparing to enter the workforce and the Israeli education system.