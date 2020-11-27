PA urged to stop security coordination with Israel

Dozens of leaders in the Palestinian Arab community in the United States and Canada are calling on the Palestinian Authority to take back its declaration on resuming contacts with Israel and resuming security coordination with it.

A joint statement issued to members of the PLO Executive Committee said that the resumption of coordination with Israel is a severe blow to the efforts to end the divisive situation in the Palestinian arena.

According to the signatories to the letter, the Palestinian Authority's assumption that the Biden administration will lead decent negotiations is a mistaken assumption based on past experience with previous US administrations.

They called on the Palestinian Authority to withdraw from its policy, unite the ranks, activate the PLO and integrate Hamas and Islamic Jihad into it. They also demanded that the PA immediately cease political detentions and release all prisoners.