Poll: Likud - 30, Yamina - 22

A survey conducted by the Ma'agar Mochot Research Institute, led by Professor Yitzhak Katz, for Radio 103FM, reveals that 53% of the public support another round of elections.

According to the survey, the Likud led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would remains on top with 30 seats, while the Blue and White party led by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz falls to nine.

The second largest party, according to the poll, is Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, still at its all-time high of 22 predicted seats. Third would be Yesh Atid-Telem with 17 seats followed by the Joint List at 13, down two from the current Knesset.

Shas would end up with nine seats, while United Torah Judaism wins eight. Yisrael Beytenu comes in with seven and Meretz closes the list with five seats. According to this poll, as well, the Labor Party fails to pass the electoral threshold.

An analysis of data reveals that the right-haredi bloc is gaining ground once again with 69 total seats so long as Likud and Yamina agree to sit in a coalition government. The center-left parties and the Joint List, in the meantime, would only end up with 44 seats, while Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would win seven, and not be in position to alter the outcome of the race.

Disappointed Blue and White supporters have their say

The survey noted that nearly a quarter of participants did not respond or indicated that they had not yet decided whom to support. A majority of the undecided said they had voted for Blue and White in the last elections. A third of the respondents indicated their intention to switch allegiance in the next round of election, and here too - the vast majority (about 80%) said they'd supported Gantz's party.

It seems that the question of whether elections will once again be called early has already been decided and it's only a matter a time before the date is announced. The day that announcement is made, many of the same issues as those that came up in previous rounds will likely remain: Is political stability around the corner? The answer, as they say on the other side of the world, is "it's too close to call."

503 individuals aged 18 and above participated in the survey, constituting a representative sample of the population. Statistical margin of error was 4.4% with 95% accuracy.