Game die from Second Temple period uncovered in Beit El

As part of excavation work led by the Archaeology Unit at the Civil Administration at the Khirbet Kfar Mor archaeological site in Beit El, a rare find was discovered: An ancient play die dating to the Second Temple period.

The excavations were carried out as part of an extensive project the Civil Administration has been heading at the site for over a decade. The project has led to exposures of many archaeological finds, and only recently dozens of jars and vessels were found in a cistern.

So far, the findings found at the site have testified to the economic routine of the locals who were engaged in wine industry, olive oil production, growing pigeons, pottery production, and more. Finding the game cube reflects another aspect of the daily lives of the residents, the leisure routine.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon said: "When we came to settle the place after two thousand years of exile, we discovered treasures. 650 housing units are expected to be built on the site, where people can look and see Jewish settlement from the Second Temple period in the heart of the neighborhood where they live.

"The Civil Administration's Archaeology Unit, which conducted the excavations in the compound, was able to find fascinating discoveries in which ancient mikvahs indicate flourishing Jewish settlement. The strength we draw from the construction and development of the settlement of Beit El stems from the glorious past that's been revealed. There's an historical circle here that's closed and it's impossible not to get excited about it," Alon added.