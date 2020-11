Lockdown TV: "Suzanne Moore is one of the most famous columnists at the Guardian newspaper — or at least she was until she finally left last week, accused by colleagues of being a 'transphobe'.

"For the first time, she talks about her experience to Freddie Sayers — what it felt like to be rounded on how she felt couldn't stay. It's a sobering story of an attempt to shut down freedom of speech at one of the world's biggest newspapers."