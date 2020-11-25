Report: British-Australian academic freed from Iranian prison in exchange for 3 Iranians

Iranian reports say academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert freed from Iranian prison in exchange for 3 Iranians held abroad.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Iran state TV says Tehran has released British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, according to reports.

Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer before being imprisoned at Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018.

She was sentenced to 10 years on espionage charges.

"An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," the Iranian Young Journalist Club news website said, according to the Telegraph.



