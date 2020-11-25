Will Trump attack Iran? The IDF prepares

The political echelon has instructed the IDF to prepare for a scenario of US action against Iran before the departure of President Donald Trump from the White House in January.

Senior Israeli officials involved in the matter told Walla's political correspondent Barak Ravid that the political echelon's directive to the military did not come because of information or an estimate that the Trump administration would act against Iran, but more because of the sensitive period in the weeks leading up to the January 20 change of government in Washington.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has spoken twice in the past two weeks with Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. These talks dealt with the Iranian issue, the situation in Syria and the security memorandum of understanding between Israel and the United States.

According to the Walla report, if the Trump administration acts against Iran, Israel is expected to receive advance warning of the action. However, due to the great uncertainty, the army has been instructed to ensure that Israel's defense systems are ready for any scenario which may arise from a US attack on Iran.

Israel fears that in the event of an American attack, the Iranians may retaliate by attacking Israel through the pro-Iranian militias in Syria or the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.