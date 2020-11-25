Israel appears headed to 4th election in little over a year
The Likud's Michael Kleiner & Meretz's Uri Zaki clash over whether a 4th election is inevitable, Bennett's chances of unseating Netanyahu.
Naftali Bennett
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelIsrael appears headed to 4th election in little over a year
Israel appears headed to 4th election in little over a year
The Likud's Michael Kleiner & Meretz's Uri Zaki clash over whether a 4th election is inevitable, Bennett's chances of unseating Netanyahu.
Naftali Bennett
Flash 90
top