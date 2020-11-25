For Islam, French cartoons are more blasphemous than China jailing Uyghurs

"As a Muslim and a leftist humanist" living in Paris, sociologist Dilnur Reyhan praises the mixed reactions of French Muslims. "But the reactions outside France, in Muslim countries, are hypocritical," writes Reyhan in Le Monde. "As a Uyghur, a member of a Muslim majority people victim of a genocide perpetrated by China in the total indifference of the world, especially of Muslim countries, I could not help but marvel at this selective 'anger'".

Khan's Pakistan boycotting Paris doesn't affect Beijing. And if China continues to fill Uyghur re-education camps, it can do so thanks to the unwavering support-silence of its Muslim friends. "Let's not forget the shameful list of fifty countries, half of them Muslim, which supported China's genocidal policy, while another 23, mostly Western, condemned it and called for the closure of the concentration camps destined for millions of Turkish Muslims ".

Yes, Turkush Muslims. Turkey, is home to the largest Uyghur diaspora outside Asia. But the same Turkey of Erdogan that launched the commercial boycott of France on the cartoons and called Macron "crazy" is silent about China deporting the Uyghurs.

"For years the populations of Muslim countries have taken to the streets to express anger at the slightest statement deemed Islamophobic in Western countries," writes Reyhan. "At the same time, China is carrying out a genocide against a Muslim population it stigmatizes by declaring it sick, infected with the virus of Islam, burning hundreds of thousands of copies of the Koran and placing millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps."

Xi Jinping in place of Allah, mosques destroyed, religious weddings or funeral ceremonies banned, while Uyghur women are massively sterilized.

"For four years no Muslim head of state has said a word," writes the sociologist in Le Monde. "Not a single movement to boycott Chinese products". Regimes that had not stayed silent when Myanmar expelled Rohingya Muslims or when Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.

On China that persecutes Muslims? Follow the money and the new Silk Road that passes through Islamic countries.

Ten years ago, Erdogan accused Beijing of genocide and Ankara has given refuge to Uyghurs since the Chinese Communist Party took control of Xinjiang in 1949. Then “something” happened. For a year, Turkey has arrested hundreds of Uyghurs and sent them to deportation centers. Since 2016, China and Turkey have signed ten bilateral agreements.

Beijing is Turkey's second largest import partner, after Russia, and has invested three billion dollars there in three years, with a view to doubling it by 2021. And when the value of the Turkish lira fell by 40 percent in 2018, China provided 3.6 billion in loans to the Turkish government.

Boycott France for cartoons and cower before China's filling of Uyghur concentration camps. A masterpiece of Islamic hypocrisy.

Giulio Meotti is, an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary