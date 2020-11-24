Schools to reopen throughout Israel, except in 'red zones'

The Coronavirus Cabinet decided on Monday night that the entire educational system will reopen within two weeks, with the exception of “red zones” where there is a high number of cases of COVID-19.

According to the decision, high school students will return to school this coming Sunday, November 29, and middle school students will join them the following Sunday, December 6.

Education Minister Yoav Galant welcomed the decision and wrote on his Twitter account, "Dear students – finally you will all return to school – to the studies, to your teachers and your friends."

He added that "principals and teachers are prepared to open the various educational institutions and together with the health authorities we will increase the scope of tests for students and teaching staff, in order to maintain their health."

"Thank you to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers for their support. For you, our dear students, all that remains is to prepare your schoolbag," said Minister Galant.

Earlier, the ministers approved the pilot for the reopening of the malls. Finance Minister Yisrael Katz wrote on Twitter that regulations for the start of the pilot will be approved on Tuesday, and that he will start with the opening of 15 malls for a week on Wednesday.

In addition, the Cabinet unanimously approved an increase in bus occupancy rates to 75%. The regulations will enter into force within a day and will be submitted to the Knesset's Finance Committee for approval.