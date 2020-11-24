Gulf nations worried about Biden and seeking Israel's help

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, news reports indicate that Prime Minister Netanayhu, along with Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia yesterday, to meet with top officials.

The meeting happened as Gulf States this week voiced their concern that a Biden administration would rejoin the dangerous Iran nuclear deal.

Could the meeting signal that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is on the way? And will the Gulf turn to Israel as its top partner to face the Iranian threat if a new White House leads to a change in policy? All this plus the latest news from Israel, on this week's show.