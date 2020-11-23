4 Israelis injured, 1 seriously, in stone-throwing attack in Samaria

An Israeli man was seriously injured Monday morning, after the car he was riding in was attacked by Arab stone throwers.

The incident occurred near the Israeli town of Yitzhar in Samaria, when two cars crashed as a result of the stone-throwing attack.

A total of four people were injured in the attack, with three people suffering light injuries, while the fourth, a resident of Yitzhar, was seriously injured.

The victims say the collision occurred immediately after a barrage of stones hurled by Arab terrorists from the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Burin.

Israeli security forces have been deployed to the scene to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.

“When we got to the scene, we spotted the cars which had been seriously damaged in the front,” said MDA paramedic Aviel Mamalia.

“In one private car a person was trapped inside who was suffering from serious head injuries. In addition, at the scene there were three injured people walking around who had suffered light contusions.”

“With the help of an IDF medical team, we treated the injured with advanced life-saving medical treatment which included stopping the bleeding. Then we evacuated three of the injured to the hospital, with one of them being in serious condition and two others in light condition.”