Gov. Cuomo blasts 'deceitful' Satmar wedding

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for the investigation of an alleged mass wedding held by Satmar Hasidim in Brooklyn recently.

On Sunday, Cuomo responded to questions regarding a recent report by The New York Post, which claimed that thousands of Satmar Hasidim – estimated at between seven to ten thousand -attended a wedding on November 8th in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The wedding, which was kept secret from the general public, was said to have been held at Congregation Yetev Lev B’Satmar in Williamsburg, following the cancellation of another Satmar wedding after authorities learned of the planned event.

Cuomo did not confirm the Post report, but said that if the event was confirmed as having taken place as described “it was a blatant disregard of the law.”

“It’s illegal. It’s also disrespectful to the people of New York.”

“If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was, ‘Well, we’ll have a secret wedding,’ that would be really shocking and totally deceitful.”

“It’s illegal and the city should do a robust investigation.”