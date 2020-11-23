Biden to name Tony Blinken as Secretary of State

Official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News.

US President-elect Joe Biden has picked Tony Blinken to be his Secretary of State, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

An official announcement about the appointment is expected to be made on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg’s Tyler Pager.

Blinken, 58, was born to Jewish parents and has held senior foreign policy positions in two administrations over two decades.

In 2008, Blinken was a member of the Obama-Biden presidential transition team. From 2009 to 2013 he served as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President.

Blinken has in the past said that Biden believes in keeping the differences between allies away from the public eye.

He has also spoken in favor of the two-state solution and has said that Biden opposes “any unilateral action” including an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Blinken also suggested that a Biden administration would keep the US embassy in Jerusalem, explaining that reversing President Donald Trump’s decision and moving the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv “would not make sense practically and politically.”

According to the Bloomberg report, Biden is also planning to name Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser. Sullivan is formerly one of Hillary Clinton’s closest aides.