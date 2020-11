Maaleh Shlomo resident decides not to leave flags of org that promotes murder flying over Israeli thoroughfare.

Jewish residents of the Maaleh Shlomo community in Binyamin Friday encountered boulder roadblocks and "Palestinian" flags while travelling near the community of Kochav Hashachar.

Undaunted, a Maaleh Shlomo resident decided not to leave the flags of an organization that promotes murder to fly over an Israeli thoroughfare, and registered her protest by removing flags in front of the rioters: