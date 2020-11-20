Pompeo: All options are on the table to stop Iran

US Secretary of State tells Jerusalem Post the Trump administration is keeping all options on the table vis-a-vis Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that all options are still on the table to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post Friday.

Speaking with the Post before his departure from Israel, Pompeo said that while the Trump administration has relied heavily on sanctions to curtail Iran’s nuclear ambitions, all options remain on the table.

“The administration has been clear on that for its entire four years. There is no reason that would change today or tomorrow.”

Pompeo said the US sanctions regime against Tehran had been “pretty successful” thus far, even as he acknowledged that they had been unable to completely block Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The Secretary of State also said the administration’s recent actions in support of Israel’s control over Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria would likely continue.

“There’s every reason to expect that the direction of travel for US policy with respect to Israel will continue,” Pompeo said, while declining to respond to specific questions regarding the possible application of Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Regarding the future of the Abraham Accords and the prospects for additional Arab-Israeli treaties in the near future, Pompeo said the administration is continuing to work towards achieving more normalization deals, but refused to speculate whether other agreements could be announced in the short term.