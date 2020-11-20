Police warn shop owners: Close you stores now

Malls and shopping centers across Israel violate government orders and reopen - prompting police to force closures.

Seven malls and a number of shopping centers across Israel opened their doors Friday morning, in violation of government-imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Among the malls to open Friday were several malls in the Azrieli chain, including Azrieli Modi’in, along with the Kanyon Ayalon mall, HaKiryon Mall in Kiryat Bialik, the Grand Kanyon mall in Be’er Sheva, and the Kanyon HaGadol mall in Petach Tikva.

Police units were dispatched to a number of malls and shopping centers to enforce the coronavirus restrictions, ordering shopkeepers to close their stores.

Officers allowed stores which closed to get off with a warning, but added that stores which violate the regulations a second time will be fined.

“There is a government decision,” officers said in Azrieli Modi’in. “We’re warning you this time, and asking that you close. Next time, you’ll be fined.”





Loading....



