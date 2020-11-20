Judea and Samaria at the heart of the artistic consensus

An art expert talks about her vision to establish a unique museum of works by local artists from Judea and Samaria.

Ophra Shoshtari has a vision for a gallery that showcases the tremendous talents of the residents of the Biblical hills and vales

The various visual artists in Judea and Samaria currently have no central space to show their work, meet with art lovers, hone their craft and sell their creations. Ophra Shoshtari is determined to change that.

This young and dynamic Art Management Specialist speaks with Eve Harow on her vision for a gallery that showcases the tremendous talents of the residents of the Biblical hills and vales, many inspired by their unique environment infused with so much passion and past history.

Her professional advice and guidance will put this area on the map in a whole new way in the very near future. Sign up and stay, well, in the picture.