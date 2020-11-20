Prime Minister Netanyahu undergoes colonoscopy

Two bowel polyps found during Netanyahu's colonoscopy. 'The Prime Minister is in excellent health and he has returned to his duties.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu successfully underwent a colonoscopy Friday morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

During the routine examination, Netanyahu was temporarily replaced by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

The procedure was carried out by the chief of Shaare Zedek’s gastroenterology department, Prof. Eran Goldin, Dr. Dov Vangroverm, and anesthesiologist Prof. Yaakov Gozel, with Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, monitoring.

During the colonoscopy, two small polyps were discovered in Netanyahu’s large intestine, and were removed during the procedure.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu is in excellent health, and that he has resumed carrying out his duties as premier.

Netanyahu’s physician, Dr. Berkowitz, said the prime minister’s other tests also indicated he is in good health.

“All of the tests performed came out good, with a battery of lab tests including blood sugar, cholesterol, liver functions, kidney functions, iron levels, vitamin levels, and other tests. His blood pressure is good.”