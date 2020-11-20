Emmanuel Macron issues ultimatum to French Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued an ultimatum to French Muslim leaders, as part of his bid to clamp down on radical Islam following a string of terrorist attacks.

On Wednesday, Macron issued a “charter of republican values”, giving the French Council of the Muslim Faith 15 days to sign on to the document.

The charter establishes a national council of imams, which would be empowered to accredit religious Muslim leaders, or, conversely to strip leaders of accreditation.

In addition, the charter defines Islam in France as a religion and not a political movement, and bars “foreign interference” in Muslim groups.

Macron has promoted French secularism, following a string of terrorist attacks by Islamists in France, including the beheading of a teacher over cartoons of Muhammad shown to a class last month.

In addition to the charter on Islam, Macron proposed a number of policy changes Wednesday aimed at curbing religious radicalization.

Among the new steps are tightened restrictions on home-schooling and stricter enforcement of anti-truancy regulations. Under the plan, children would be given a unique identification number to help schools ensure their attendance, with parents being subject to up to six months in jail for their children’s truancy.