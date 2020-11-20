Poll: Likud's lead over Yamina drops to all-time low

Yamina rises to 24 seats in latest poll, as Likud falls to just 27 seats,

The Likud has declined significantly over the past week, after having stabilized in the polls earlier this month.

According to a new poll released by Ma’ariv Friday morning, if new elections were held today, the Likud would win just 27 seats, the poorest showing for the party in a public poll in over a year. That amounts to a three-seat decline in comparison to the previous poll, released on November 13th.

The rightist Yamina party, on the other hand, hit an all-time high of 24 seats, closing to within three seats of the Likud. A week ago, Yamina polled at 23 seats.

Broken down by bloc, if new elections were held today, the Israeli Right would win 67 seats, down from 70 seats in last week’s poll but up from 58 seats in the previous election, while the left-wing – Arab bloc would receive 45 seats, three more than in last week’s poll but down from 55 seats in the March election.

Yisrael Beytenu, which does not align itself with either bloc, would win eight seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem gained one seat in this week’s poll, rising to 18 mandates, while Blue and White rose from nine seats to ten.

The Joint Arab List, which has fallen in recent weeks, stabilized at 11 mandates.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held stable at nine seats while United Torah Judaism is projected to retain its seven seats.

The far-left Meretz party gained one mandate in this week’s poll, rising from five to six seats.

Otzma Yehudit, the Jewish Home, Gesher, Labor, and Derech Eretz all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold. Otzma Yehudit received 1.5% support in the poll, compared to 0.3% for the Jewish Home, Labor received 0.8%, Gesher received 0.2%, and Derech Eretz just 0.5%.

The poll was conducted Panels Politics, and surveyed 529 respondents via the Panel4All polling agency.