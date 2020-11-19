Binyamin council praises historic visit

Read the official statement of the Binyamin Regional Council in honor of US Sec. of State Pompeo's visit to the Psagot Winery in the region

For the first time since 1967, a senior figure in the U.S. government is visiting the settlements and experiencing the area in person: enjoying the biblical landscapes, speaking to the residents, and sipping one of Israel’s finest boutique wines. These grapes from local Israeli vineyards tell a two-thousand-year story of the connection between a nation and its land.

During the visit to the winery, the U.S. Secretary of State was gifted an ancient coin inscribed in ancient Hebrew that was discovered in wine cellar caves, as well as copies of the important declarations in Jewish history – the declaration of King Cyrus, the Balfour Declaration, and Pompeo’s own declaration of the U.S. government’s position on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. The three historic declarations establish the eternal, unbreakable bond between the Land of Israel and the Jewish nation.

We consider this visit to be an important message that sees Binyamin as a valuable and significant region for the State of Israel, which it is no less important to visit than other Israeli sites.

Secretary of State Pompeo displayed leadership and a deep connection to the history of the Jewish nation in Zion in his historic declaration recognizing the legality of the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria. This declaration will be remembered with the preceding historical declarations made in support of Israel.

We are extremely hopeful that representatives from many governments will follow his example and come to visit in Binyamin, to connect to the history and enjoy the wide range of exciting and moving experiences that this area has to offer.

Binyamin is already prepared for the return of the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit the region every year, and who will certainly visit once again when the COVID-19 restrictions are cancelled.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Regional Council: “The visit is a sign of the commitment and friendship between the settlement movement and Israel’s friends in the United States and in the U.S. government. We thank the government for standing up for the best interests of the State of Israel, the Jewish people and the Holy Land.”