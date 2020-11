Pompeo will visit Psagot winery on the first official visit of such a senior US representative to a Jewish community across the Green Line.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed at noon in the Psagot community in Mateh Binyamin, where he will visit the world-famous local Psagot Winery.

It should be noted that this is the first official visit of such a senior American representative to a Jewish community across the Green Line.

Activists from the far-left organization Peace Now were waiting for Pompeo, protesting against his visit by chanting "Israel, Palestine, two states for two peoples."