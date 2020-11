IDF publishes pictures revealing extent of damage caused to targets attacked in Syria.

The IDF spokesperson on Thursday published pictures revealing the extent of damage caused by an air force strike in Syria on Tuesday night.

The pictures show "before and after" a command center of the Syrian army, as well as a military complex serving an Iranian Kuds force, were hit.

Foreign sources reported on 10 killed in the strikes.

(Credit: IDF spokesperson)