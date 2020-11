From birthrights to blessings: Who wants them and who deserves them?

The month of Kislev is upon us. The month of Chanukah and the month of dreams, as Yaakov's, Yosef's and Pharaoh's dreams shape and foretell the future of the nation of Israel.

But before the dreams begin we have before us in parashat Toldot the harsh reality of two rival brothers, the self-made Esau and the knowledge absorbing Yaakov.

How do we understand the differing parental observations and aspirations between Yitzchak & Rivkah? And why does Esau seem to give up without a fight?