The final request to Trump?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to advance construction in the Atarot neighborhood of northern Jerusalem, as US President Trump ends his first term as president and the question remains whether he will continue to a second term.

According to the report, Netanyahu said in closed talks that he wants immediate approval from the Americans for the move, and tomorrow will ask US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently in Israel, to promote the construction of thousands of housing units in the neighborhood.

Sources who spoke with the prime minister told Kan that it is imperative to establish facts on the ground now before a Biden administration takes office. They added that "what is not done now will not happen under the new administration", as Biden would be expected to create difficulties regarding construction beyond the Green Line.

The Prime Minister's Office asked not to comment on the report.