Pompeo lands in Israel ahead of historic Samaria visit

Secretary of State arrives in Israel for meeting with Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister, and historic visit to Israeli town in Samaria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel Wednesday, following the arrival of a delegation from Bahrain.

The Palestinian Authority protested as Pompeo was expected to become the first US top diplomat to visit a Jewish community in Judea or Samaria, with a planned trip to a vineyard in the Samaria town of Psagot, which named one of its wines after him.

Pompeo is on a Europe and Middle East tour that has so far taken him to France, Turkey and Georgia.

He flew to Israel on the same day as the foreign minister of Bahrain, one of several Arab states that have agreed under US-brokered pacts to normalize relations with the Jewish state.

Pompeo is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani at the start of his two-day visit.

Zayani said his trip, the first official visit to the Jewish state by a Bahraini official, marked "a further step on our journey towards a better, more peaceful, more secure and more prosperous Middle East."