Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani leads first-ever Bahraini delegation to Israel, joined by Trump envoy Avi Berkowitz.

Arrival of first-ever Bahraini delegation to Israel

US Embassy in Israel

The first-ever Bahraini delegation to Israel touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport Wednesday morning.

Headed by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Rashid Al-Zayani, the delegation is being accompanied by Trump envoy Avi Berkowitz.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) is expected to greet the Bahraini delegation at the airport.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to arrive in Israel later on Wednesday.