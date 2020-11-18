Iranian TV on Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal, narrator says: Missiles meant for Israel

IRINN TV (Iran) aired a report about Iran’s missile capabilities, with an emphasis on the missiles capable of striking Israel, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The narrator described the range, capabilities, and warhead capacities of various families of Iranian missiles, including Shahab, Fateh, Sejjil, Ghiam, Emad, and Fajr.

He elaborated that Hezbollah holds a large supply of Fateh-class missiles, which he claimed are the most accurate Iranian missiles, and he added that they can be used to target Israeli naval vessels and all of Israel’s territory. In addition, he also said that Palestinian fighters have been using the Fajr-3 and Fajr-5 missiles to target Israeli cities.