Georgia: Thousands of votes lost in 'amazing blunder' discovered

More than 2,600 votes lost due to 'amazing blunder' in ballot count discovered, cutting Biden's lead.

Thousands of ballots in Georgia which had been ignored during the initial tally of votes in this year’s presidential election have been discovered, trimming former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the state.

More than 2,600 ballots cast in Georgia’s Floyd County were left out of the original count of votes, overlooked due to what a state voting official said was human error.

Gabriel Sterling, manager of the state’s voting system, said the thousands of ballots were ignored due to “an amazing blunder” by county election officials, who failed to download votes from a memory card in a ballot scanning machine.

“It’s not an equipment issue,” Sterling said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s a person not executing their job properly.”

The votes found during the recount lean nearly two-to-one for President Donald Trump, cutting into Biden’s roughly 14,000-vote lead.

Of the more than 2,600 votes, 1,643 were cast for Trump and 865 for Biden, giving Trump a net gain of nearly 800 votes.

The Trump campaign said the discovery validated its claims of voting irregularities in the state.

“Recent revelations from Georgia's ongoing statewide recount have shown that President Trump was absolutely correct to raise concerns about widespread voting irregularities that have favored the Biden-Harris ticket,” the campaign said in a statement Tuesday.

“The State of Georgia must not certify its results until the recount is done accurately and the results are correct.”

The campaign also claimed that Georgia’s “Consent Decree” has made it impossible for state officials to check and match signatures on ballots and envelopes.