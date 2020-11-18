Israel preparing list of demands for inclusion in new Iranian nuclear agreement

Officials insist it has no connection with identity of future US President - Trump would have renewed negotiations with Iran too.

While in the United States the Biden campaign is busily preparing for the expected transfer of power in January, in Israel, senior government officials are likewise preparing for the “day after,” although they insist that they would be making the same preparations regardless of the identity of the new President.

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom published on Wednesday, Israel is resigned to the fact that the United States, other world powers, and Iran will renew their negotiations in the near future, with the objective of producing a revised nuclear agreement. As such, Israel is preparing a list of its key demands to be included in such an agreement, and although there has been no official word on what those demands will be, the general outline of their expected submission to the United States is relatively easy to predict.

The sense is that this time around, having learned from previous bitter experience, Israel will want to ensure that the agreement is as free of loopholes as possible. Stipulations are likely to include: a significant extension to the timeframe of the agreement; a total cessation of Iran’s missile program; and a mechanism preventing Iran from obtaining materials vital for the nuclear fission process.

Israel is also likely to demand that the agreement include a commitment on the part of Iran to stop its aggression and support and funding of terrorist organizations and acts. All these aspects were inadequately addressed in the agreement signed by the Obama administration in 2015.

Senior Israeli officials stress that their preparations for the renewal of talks between Iran and the other global powers began long ago, as both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden indicated during the pre-election period that their intention was to reopen negotiations with Iran, with the aim of concluding a revised agreement.