When politics can actually change the market

How can you design an investment portfolio to account for uncertainty?

Every leadership change creates insecurity. Investors pull out and buy into markets simply because of election results. How should the political climate affect the way you design your investment portfolio?

David Rosenberg, the chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff and Associates, explores why people believe political changes affect the economy and answers the burning question: When does politics actually change the market?

Listen for his advice about how to weather the current market. Don’t undermine the importance of the bond market to the economy’s health, and remember to establish the economic fundamentals of any company.