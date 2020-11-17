Jeremy Corbyn readmitted to Labour Party after suspension

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated to Labour after being suspended for his response to report into anti-Semitism in party.

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated to Labour after appearing to apologize for belittling a report detailing the prevalence of anti-Semitism within the party under his leadership, Sky News reported.

Corbyn was suspended last month following the publication of the report, which was compiled by the Equality and Human Rights Commission and found found numerous cases where the party leadership under Corbyn underplayed, belittled or ignored complaints by Jewish members, and sometimes actively interfered to support political allies.

Following the publication of the report, Corbyn claimed that the number of complaints of anti-Semitism within the party during his tenure was "dramatically overstated" and that he was "not part of the problem."

Corbyn was suspended immediately following his remarks questioning the report.

On Tuesday, Corbyn wrote: Last month, I was suspended from the Labour Party, after 54 years’ membership and four and a half years as party leader.

On the day I was suspended I gave a broadcast interview to clarify what I had said in response to the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) report, and I also made a statement to the party to clear up any confusion about what I had meant, as follows:

“The publication of the EHRC report should have been a moment for the Labour Party to come together in a determination to address the shortcomings of the past and work as one to root out anti-Semitism in our own ranks and wider society. We must never tolerate anti-Semitism or belittle concerns about it. And that was not my intention in anything I said this week. I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community and would wish to do nothing that would exacerbate or prolong it. To be clear, concerns about anti-Semitism are neither ‘exaggerated’ nor ‘overstated.’ The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to anti-Semitism. I fully support Keir Starmer’s decision to accept all the EHRC recommendations in full and, in accordance with my own lifelong convictions, will do what I can to help the Party move on, united against anti-Semitism which has been responsible for so many of history’s greatest crimes against humanity.”

I’m grateful to the many thousands of Labour party members, trade unionists, and supporters in Britain and around the world, who have offered their solidarity.

I hope this matter is resolved as quickly as possible, so that the party can work together to root out anti-Semitism and unite to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.