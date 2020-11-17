PA agrees to receive money from israel

Palestinian Authority to resume ties, security coordination it had cut off in May over sovereignty plans.

The Palestinian Authority announced Tuesday that it would resume receiving tax revenue from Israel and restore other ties which had been severed in May in protest against the plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

The announcement was made by a senior PA official, Minister of Civil Affairs and Relations Affairs with Israel Hassain al-Sheikh, following written and oral statements from Israel stating that it is bound by past agreements.

"In the light of Mahmoud Abbas's international contacts...and given the written and verbal commitments we have received from the Israelis, we will resume relations where they were before May 19, 2020," al-Sheikh said.

The announcement means the resumption of security coordination between Israel and the PA, as well as the resumption of the transfer of tax money collected by Israel to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's sovereignty plans were postponed indefinitely when the Israeli government signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September.