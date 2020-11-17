861 new coronavirus infections, death toll rises to 2,735

Percentage of tests returning positive falls for first time in a week. 313 patients in serious condition, including 135 on respirators.

A total of 861 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 325,035.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 2,735, with one death reported on Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell for the first time in a week, sliding to 1.8% from to 2.7% on Sunday, 2.3% on Saturday, 2.2% on Friday, 2.1% last Thursday, 1.9% last Wednesday, and 1.7% last Tuesday.

The number of active cases rose Monday, with new recoveries falling behind newly diagnosed cases. A total of 565 new recoveries were reported Monday, with the number of active cases rising to 8,030 Tuesday morning.

Of those, 7,372 cases are being treated at home, with 124 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and a further 534 being treated at hospitals.

Of the 534 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 135 are in critical condition, 178 are in serious condition, and 80 are in moderate condition, One-hundred-and-thirty-five patients are on respirators.