What's the connection between the 2020 elections and the Messianic era?

What’s going on behind the scenes of the lack of a final and official result in the 2020 US elections?

Why isn’t there an "official" winner yet, and is there a spiritual aspect behind this ambiguity?

Rabbi Mendel Kessin joins Tamar Yonah and talks about what he believes is happening in the Messianic era and why it is happening.

He also makes some fascinating statements about when the Mashiach (Messiah) has to come by, as well as the resurrection of the dead.